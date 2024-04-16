Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. 247,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

