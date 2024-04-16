KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after purchasing an additional 260,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $258,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

