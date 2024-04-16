Imprint Wealth LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Imprint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,621,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 341,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

