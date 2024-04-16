Suncoast Equity Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $12.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,261.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,134.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $686.08 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.