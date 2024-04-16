Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Expands By 16.7%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollomics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLMW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,131. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

