AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 118,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,742.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.