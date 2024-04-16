6,603 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. 2,483,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $79.12.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.