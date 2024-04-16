DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

