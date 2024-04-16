DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,384,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,734,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,261,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLOF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

