United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

J stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $144.51. 109,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

