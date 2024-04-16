Beldex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Beldex has a market cap of $238.37 million and $1.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.57 or 0.04877757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00053817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,130,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,750,962 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

