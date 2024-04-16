Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

