Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Bought by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHDG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,679. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

