3,320 Shares in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Bought by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIRL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

