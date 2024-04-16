CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.54

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 157201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVAC

CureVac Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.