Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.82. 736,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.61. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.