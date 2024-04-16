Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 11,352 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,653,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,029,000 after purchasing an additional 530,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock remained flat at $48.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,188,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,751,105. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

