Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LANDM opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.