Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

ALAR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 102,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alarum Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alarum Technologies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alarum Technologies

About Alarum Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.