Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

