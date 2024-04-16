Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,834,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

