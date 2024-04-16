Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 43,039 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUI. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $8,157,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,715,000 after buying an additional 723,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

