MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.56.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $104.59.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

