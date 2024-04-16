iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUB opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.