FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 in the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $133.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

