Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

