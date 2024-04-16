Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 59,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Further Reading

