Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.07. 2,720,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.92 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

