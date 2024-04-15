Emfo LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.25. 4,697,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

