Emfo LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.25. 4,697,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI India ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.