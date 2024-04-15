The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.74 and its 200 day moving average is $364.03. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.