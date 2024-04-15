The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.74 and its 200 day moving average is $364.03. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.