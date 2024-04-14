S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,267 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

EMR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,637. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

