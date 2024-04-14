Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 440 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $267.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day moving average is $281.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

