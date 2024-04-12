Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.36

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 1485570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

