Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.55. 325,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

