Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

HMC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

