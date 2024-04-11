Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,447. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

