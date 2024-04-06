MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $97,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $13.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,501.72. 288,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,621.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,513.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.