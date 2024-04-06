Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Zoetis stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.44. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

