Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,363 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $98,687,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.01. 1,574,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.59 and its 200 day moving average is $216.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

