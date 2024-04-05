Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,194 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $38,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $106.71. 406,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,338. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

