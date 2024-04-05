Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 387,125 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,101,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $35,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 315.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE remained flat at $35.76 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

