Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 388,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,812,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Airship AI Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airship AI by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Airship AI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Airship AI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airship AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.