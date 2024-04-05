Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 357.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

