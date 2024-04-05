China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 350.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,265. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

