Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

