Evercore ISI Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $160.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

