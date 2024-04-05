Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

CC stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

