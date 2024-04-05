Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $23.98 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 over the last 90 days. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.