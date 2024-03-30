Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

