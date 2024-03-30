Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
